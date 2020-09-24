$208,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Between Binance, OKEx and Anonymous Wallets

Original article based on tweet

Around $208 mln worth of BTC has been cumulatively shifted between Binance, OKEx and two anonymous wallets while Binance Futures hit $1 tln in YTD trading volume

Whale Alert has noticed and brought to the public eye several wires, carrying a total of 29,293 BTC, which is around $208,000,000.

Those transfers were made between crypto exchanges Binance and OKEx, as well as three anonymous cryptocurrency wallets.

Binance receives BTC from OKEx, wires it to anon wallets

Major crypto tracking bot on Twitter, Whale Alert, has spotted six consecutive transactions that carried an overall volume of 20,293 BTC (around $208 mln).

In the course of three of the transactions, 9,888 BTC were transferred from the OKEx exchange to the Binance trading giant, or approximately $101.9 mln.

The other three wires carried 10,405 BTC from Binance to three different anonymous wallets.

Some commentators have assumed that, in the case of moving BTC from Binance to anon addresses, it may be whales withdrawing their crypto after Bitcoin declined from the zone of $10,427 to the $10,330 area on Wednesday—yet another recent BTC decline.

Earlier, Binance also made two transactions, carrying 6,778 BTC (approx $94 mln) to unknown Bitcoin wallets, and OKEx shifted $70.6 mln to Binance (6,726 BTC).

Binance Futures hits $1 tln trading volume year-to-date

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Binance trading behemoth spread the word about a massive rise in trading volume figures on Binance Futures.

The transacted amount revealed in the Binance blog post was a staggering $1 tln year-to-date. This derivative platform kicked off exactly a year ago, in September 2019.

In August of this year, Binance Futures recorded a month-on-month surge totaling 74 percent ($184.6 bln in trading volume), according to CryptoCompare.