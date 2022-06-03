202 Million Shiba Burned as 47 Million SHIB Offered to Lucky Supporter by This Burner

Fri, 06/03/2022
Yuri Molchan
This SHIB burner offers nearly 47 million SHIB in USD to lucky follower on Twitter
@Shibburn Twitter account has tweeted that it is offering a prize of 46,860,356 SHIB tokens to "a lucky supporter." In order to receive them, followers of this Twitter page have to meet several conditions. The offer has been announced as this Shiba burn platform has turned one year old.

The same Shiba burn platform also shared that in the past 24 hours, almost a quarter of a billion SHIB has been burned.

According to the tweet, a total of 201,786,888 meme tokens have been sent to dead wallets, from where they cannot be withdrawn or spent in any way, in 17 transactions.

As reported by U.Today earlier, on Thursday, the Shiba burn rate had soared 190%.

