200 Million XRP out into Unknown as Bulls Defend XRP Price

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Nearly 200 million XRP have changed hands in the last 10 hours, equivalent to $110.12 million, reports Whale Alert. The mysterious action took place in two acts, as the first 100 million tokens left the wallet of "rP4X2" to "rhWt2." The next act came 10 hours later, when another 94.33 million XRP, worth approximately $53.66 million, were sent from "rn8om" to "rnTxM."

Advertisement

What do all these addresses have in common? They belong to unknown entities, but whether the owners are connected remains a mystery, as the registration date for each address is significantly different.

🚨 🚨 🚨 94,325,384 #XRP (53,656,730 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallethttps://t.co/3kH4omAfIq — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 28, 2024

Interestingly, the transaction took place amid a storm on the cryptocurrency market, which resulted in stunning losses for all bullish traders amid liquidations of over $150 million in a few hours.

Advertisement

Speaking of XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency also saw a 3.34% drop in quotes.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, there's a silver lining as the price found a crucial support level due to this drop at $0.56. This is not a new pivotal price level for XRP and has proven its importance many times before. The blessing in disguise is that despite the overall negative sentiment and falling price, the bulls decided to buy XRP at this level.

As things stand, the XRP price is saving its bullish bias until it holds above $0.56. Looking at the daily chart, it seems that $0.65 and $0.75 are the next price points to watch.

On the other hand, things can change quickly if more selling comes in and major support is lost.