    $200 Million ETH in One Hour: Enormous Ethereum Comeback

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum makes enormous comeback that was desperately needed
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 8:44
    $200 Million ETH in One Hour: Enormous Ethereum Comeback
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a half hour, Ethereum's futures market saw a substantial $200 million inflow, indicating increased activity and renewed interest in the cryptocurrency. The charts indicate that Ethereum's price recovered sharply in tandem with this spike in open interest, indicating that investors might be preparing for a possible bullish breakout

    Investors and traders are becoming more confident, as evidenced by this capital infusion into futures markets. These kinds of movements frequently indicate expectations of higher volatility — usually with an upward bias. Nonetheless, it might also indicate that certain players are hedging or getting ready for significant changes in the market.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The sharp increase in open interest is indicative of a more positive mood on the market, which may have been influenced by developments unique to Ethereum or better macroeconomic conditions. Ethereum may regain its position as the market leader in terms of performance and innovation if this activity continues. The price chart indicates that after consolidating close to its EMAs, Ethereum recently rose above $3,200. 

    HOT Stories
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?
    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone
    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?

    An additional indication of a strong push from market participants is the recovery's correlation with higher trading volumes. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, is getting close to overbought levels, indicating a possible decline before Ethereum's upward trend continues.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?
    Tue, 11/19/2024 - 00:01
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Support levels between $3,000 and $2,900 are still crucial in case Ethereum experiences brief corrections. The upside is that if futures activity continues to be strong, breaking above $3,250 could lead to $3,500 and higher. In the short term, Ethereum's robust price recovery and the inflow of capital into futures present a favorable picture.

    Traders should exercise caution, though, because if the market reverses significantly, abrupt increases in open interest may also result in liquidations. If spot buying encourages futures activity and Ethereum's core features — like network upgrades or DeFi growth — continue to draw attention, this move may not be sustainable.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 7:40
    Top Ripple Executive Steps Down
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 5:43
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $200 Million ETH in One Hour: Enormous Ethereum Comeback
    Top Ripple Executive Steps Down
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD