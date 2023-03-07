200 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Whale as Shytoshi Kusama Keeps Focus on Shibarium

Whales keep buying big amounts of SHIB, hoping to make a fortune on this meme coin after Shibarum is launched

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent tweet by WhaleStats wallet tracker, approximately 11 hours ago, anonymous whale "BlueWhale0073," ranked 254th by the aforementioned platform, purchased slightly under 201 billion Shiba Inu meme tokens.

This happened as the SHIB coin has been showing a weekly dip of 10%, according to CoinMarketCap, and the lead developer of Shiba Inu has recently announced that he would be focused on Shibarium only.

Whale grabs 200 billion SHIB

WhaleStats detected a purchase of 200,899,251,805 Shiba Inu tokens in total. The whale who bought them paid $2,240,026, in accordance with the SHIB/USD exchange rate back at the time of the purchase.

Curiously, it seems that this purchase was made purely for speculative purposes — at press time, the whale's wallet contains just a tiny bit of Shiba Inu tokens. The circular diagram on the wallet's page shows an incoming amount of SHIB as 35.62% of the portfolio, and then SHIB can be seen on the diagram of outgoing tokens. Shiba Inu here is represented as 29.62% overall.

Since March 1, the second largest meme token has lost 10.72%, if you look at a SHIB/USDT chart on Binance. On March 3, last week, Shiba Inu staged a 7% fall within a single hour, printing a massive red candle.

Kusama says he stops following Shibarium projects

In a tweet published on Monday, the lead developer of Shiba Inu and Shibarium, widely known to the crypto community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, said that he intends to stop following any projects linked to Shibarium.

The reason he gave for this is that the Layer 2 solution is now more frequently used for the promotion of these projects. Instead, Shytoshi remains focused on the Shibarium beta release. Besides, he has shared that thousands of new submissions have been made to Shibarium devs through the recently published intake form. Many of them are "incredible," according to the developer.

He also reminded the SHIB community that once Shibarium launches, its only official decentralized exchange will be ShibaSwap. As the preparation for the release of the Layer 2 beta version continues, several DEXes plan to build on it, including PawSwap and its PAW meme token. PAW has experienced massive price growth in the past two weeks after it was listed on 10 exchanges, including the top 25 ones, such as Gate.io and LBank.