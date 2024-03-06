Advertisement
AD

177 Million SHIB up in Flames as Shiba Inu Recovers After 40% Drop

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Impressive amount of Shiba Inu set ablaze as SHIB starts to recover after massive price drop overnight
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 9:13
177 Million SHIB up in Flames as Shiba Inu Recovers After 40% Drop
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

According to data shared by blockchain tracking platform Shibburn, since yesterday morning, the Shiba Inu community has managed to dispose of over 177 million SHIB meme coins. It happened while the second major meme-inspired cryptocurrency, SHIB, collapsed by 40% and then staged a substantial recovery earlier today.

Meanwhile, in the wake of recent SHIB price trajectories, whale activity has increased drastically as trillions of SHIB have been moved by large holders.

177 million SHIB burned

Shibburn spreads the word about a significant amount of meme coins transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets within the past 24 hours. Overall, an impressive 177,011,055 million SHIB were sent to the “virtual furnace.”

More than half of this amount was destroyed in a single transaction when 100,500,000 SHIB was sent to a dead-end wallet. The second-largest transfer in this chain of burns contained 39,535,388 SHIB, with the third-biggest one carrying 10,000,000 SHIB. Those were three consecutive burns but conducted by three different wallets. These burn transactions have pushed the total daily burn rate of SHIB to 55.74% so far.

On the previous day, March 5, a slightly smaller amount of SHIB meme coins was transferred to dead blockchain wallets – 129,984,286 Shiba Inu. Overall, within the past week, the SHIB army did a good job of moving 464,815,936 SHIB meme coins to dead wallets, with the weekly burn rate rising by almost 60%.

Related
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Doesn't Care If Bitcoin Hits $70,000, Here's Why

Close to two trillion SHIB on move

As reported by the popular tracking platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers and shares the details of them on Twitter/X, over the past 24 hours, three overwhelming transactions in SHIB have been made.

Two of them were initiated by Wintermute, a major algorithmic trading firm focused on cryptocurrency assets, to the Binance exchange - 167,809,919,988 SHIB worth $5,286,935 and 183,073,161,874 SHIB evaluated at $5,550,168. The third, and the largest transaction of all the three, was made between two anonymous digital wallets, and it carried a mind-blowing 1,450,254,597,018 SHIB.

In these three moves, 1,801,137,678,880 Shiba Inu were transferred in total, per the aforementioned blockchain data source.

All of this happened after SHIB collapsed by 40% and then regained as much as 48% in a staggering price movement.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up and Does Unthinkable
2024/03/06 10:08
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up and Does Unthinkable
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Charles Hoskinson Won't Leave Cardano and IOHK
2024/03/06 09:09
Charles Hoskinson Won't Leave Cardano and IOHK
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Calls Bitcoin Price Drop 'Bit Much'
2024/03/06 09:09
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Calls Bitcoin Price Drop 'Bit Much'
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up and Does Unthinkable
177 Million SHIB up in Flames as Shiba Inu Recovers After 40% Drop
Charles Hoskinson Won't Leave Cardano and IOHK
Show all