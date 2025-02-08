Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    175 Billion PEPE Dumped as Price Loses Zero

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 11:28
    Advertisement
    175 Billion PEPE Dumped as Price Loses Zero
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On-chain data analytics platform Lookonchain recently spotted a huge transaction from a top Pepe whale. On Friday, this large investor tagged Nascent sold 175 billion PEPE, valued at about $1.5 million. The transaction occurred when PEPE shed a zero, attempting to recover from persistent price drops.

    Advertisement

    PEPE whales remain resolute

    Lookonchain explained in an X post that Nascent remains a persistent PEPE whale, conducting regular purchases and sales. Notably, Nascent bought 608.85 billion PEPE worth $7.73 million between June 6 and July 15, 2024.

    Related
    PEPE Crashes 67%, Is Rebound on Horizon?
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 16:10
    PEPE Crashes 67%, Is Rebound on Horizon?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Subsequently, Nascent began selling its PEPE holdings when the price skyrocketed Nov. 13, 2024. The investor, however, missed the best-selling window, with his sell-off resulting in a profit of only $348,000.

    This highlights how market timing can impact investment outcomes. It also emphasizes that volatility in crypto markets often presents opportunities and challenges.

    However, the latest sell-off of PEPE by Nascent could indicate a good sign for the market. This is because the whale investor would need to buy back more PEPE in the future, leading to increased market activity and, eventually, price surges.

    Before the transaction from Nascent, another whale withdrew 375.35 billion PEPE worth $3.73 million from the Binance exchange. This transaction is part of a larger trend where whales scooped meme coins like PEPE and WIF from Binance.

    How PEPE is trading

    The latest PEPE dump from Nascent follows a resurgence in the price of meme coins.

    Related
    Massive 801.6 Billion PEPE Stun Largest Exchange Binance — What's Happening?
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 14:58
    Massive 801.6 Billion PEPE Stun Largest Exchange Binance — What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Currently, PEPE is traded at $0.000009155, down 4.47% in the last 24 hours. However, the daily trading volume is up 4.8% to $911.28 million, suggesting investors' renewed interest.

    This means a resurgence in market momentum could see PEPE back to new highs.

    Meanwhile, PEPE continued to expand, positioning itself as a top player in the meme sector. In January, PEPE secured a new listing on a major Japanese crypto exchange Bitflyer.

    #PEPE

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 11:00
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 10:44
    Current Bitcoin Pullback Makes Everyone Question God, but Here’s Good Thing: Chris Burniske
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    175 Billion PEPE Dumped as Price Loses Zero
    Shiba Inu Stuns With 5,277% Netflow Surge; Looming Price Reversal?
    Current Bitcoin Pullback Makes Everyone Question God, but Here’s Good Thing: Chris Burniske
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD