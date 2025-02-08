175 Billion PEPE Dumped as Price Loses Zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain data analytics platform Lookonchain recently spotted a huge transaction from a top Pepe whale. On Friday, this large investor tagged Nascent sold 175 billion PEPE, valued at about $1.5 million. The transaction occurred when PEPE shed a zero, attempting to recover from persistent price drops.

PEPE whales remain resolute

Lookonchain explained in an X post that Nascent remains a persistent PEPE whale, conducting regular purchases and sales. Notably, Nascent bought 608.85 billion PEPE worth $7.73 million between June 6 and July 15, 2024.

Subsequently, Nascent began selling its PEPE holdings when the price skyrocketed Nov. 13, 2024. The investor, however, missed the best-selling window, with his sell-off resulting in a profit of only $348,000.

This highlights how market timing can impact investment outcomes. It also emphasizes that volatility in crypto markets often presents opportunities and challenges.

However, the latest sell-off of PEPE by Nascent could indicate a good sign for the market. This is because the whale investor would need to buy back more PEPE in the future, leading to increased market activity and, eventually, price surges.

Before the transaction from Nascent, another whale withdrew 375.35 billion PEPE worth $3.73 million from the Binance exchange. This transaction is part of a larger trend where whales scooped meme coins like PEPE and WIF from Binance.

How PEPE is trading

The latest PEPE dump from Nascent follows a resurgence in the price of meme coins.

Currently, PEPE is traded at $0.000009155, down 4.47% in the last 24 hours. However, the daily trading volume is up 4.8% to $911.28 million, suggesting investors' renewed interest.

This means a resurgence in market momentum could see PEPE back to new highs.