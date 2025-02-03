Advertisement
    PEPE Crashes 67%, Is Rebound on Horizon?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    PEPE adds extra zero to price as major sell-off hits
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 16:10
    PEPE Crashes 67%, Is Rebound on Horizon?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market has been hit with a major sell-off, and meme coins are feeling the heat. Frog-themed meme cryptocurrency PEPE has declined over 26% in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall decrease to a shocking 67% from its all-time high of $0.000028 reached last December.

    At the time of writing, PEPE had slightly pared its losses, down 20% to $0.00000967. Despite the sharp drop, PEPE's trading volume has increased by 237%, surpassing $3.26 billion in the last day. This spike in trading activity suggests that traders might be repositioning, which could indicate a shift in momentum.

    Article image
    PEPE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    While PEPE’s price drop might seem concerning, the surge in trading volume could indicate growing interest from traders looking to capitalize on the dip.

    Is rebound imminent?

    PEPE has steadily declined since reaching all-time highs of $0.000028 on Dec. 9. The declines brought PEPE below its daily SMA 50 at $0.00001752 in mid-December, where it remained until late January, before it fell to lows of $0.0000113.

    The PEPE price further declined to slip below the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001328, hence losing key support that has held up its price since November. After three days of rebounding below the daily SMA 200, PEPE began to decline again, adding a zero to its price tag.

    PEPE plummeted to a low of $0.0000079 today, marking the third day of losses if the session concludes in red.

    Having said that, the first sign of strength would be a rebound above the daily SMA 50 and 200, respectively. However, much of PEPE's potential rebound might depend on broader market conditions. If Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies rebound, meme coins such as PEPE may follow suit.

    On the other hand, if selling pressure persists, PEPE may challenge the $0.0000079 support. A breach below this level may indicate greater downside risk.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

