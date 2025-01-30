PEPE Secures New Listing on Major Japanese Exchange, Price Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Frog-themed cryptocurrency PEPE has secured a new listing on a major Japanese crypto exchange, Bitflyer, marking another milestone in its global expansion.

In an X post today, Bitflyer, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Japan, announced that the popular PEPE meme coin is now listed. "Pepe (PEPE) has been listed today. PEPE is a meme coin inspired by Pepe the Frog, Ranked as 4th largest meme coin in market capitalization," an X post translated from Japanese reads.

Starting today, Jan. 30, PEPE is now available for trading on Bitflyer’s Buy/Sell platform. However, PEPE deposits and withdrawals are not currently supported. Bitflyer stated that it will make an announcement when it begins to support these features.

PEPE continues to expand its footprint on the Japanese crypto markets. Earlier in January, Binance Japan announced PEPE's listing on its platform. The move offers Pepe (PEPE) in spot trading, with the supported trading pair being PEPE/JPY.

PEPE price action

At the time of writing, the PEPE price was reacting positively, up 6% in the last 24 hours to $0.000013.

PEPE's price increase coincides with the overall cryptocurrency market recovery following the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting and statements from Chair Jerome Powell, who briefly referenced crypto regulation. Bitcoin saw its biggest gain in over a week, trading above $106,000.

Fed officials paused monetary easing on Wednesday, with Powell indicating in his briefing that the central bank may need to see more progress on inflation before considering future interest rate decreases.

Following three straight days of declines, PEPE rebounded at lows of $0.00001136 in Wednesday's session, and the recovery continues as of press time. PEPE has steadily dropped since reaching a record high of $0.000028 on Dec. 9. A return above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 could be the first sign of strength for PEPE bulls.