    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu going through substantial price rally as things are getting heated on market
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 13:22
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With an incredible 17 trillion SHIB in big transactions over the past day, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is drawing market attention as its on-chain activity soars. This spike shows that SHIB investors are once again interested in the ecosystem, indicating both buying and redistribution activity. The number of large transactions, which indicate important trades and whale activity, has reached all-time highs, with 1.12K transactions in the last day alone, according to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock

    A significant price movement for SHIB may be imminent, as indicated by the abrupt rise in trading volume. The volume of significant transactions indicates that despite volatility, a sizable amount of capital is either entering or leaving SHIB - most likely in reaction to both the recent price increase and general market trends. These trends may be seen as whale accumulation or redistribution among major holders, which has an effect on price dynamics and market sentiment. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From a technical perspective, SHIB's recent price spike showed bullish momentum by pushing it past multiple significant moving averages. But after peaking, there has been a minor decline. It is critical for investors following SHIB to keep an eye on the support level at $0.0000190 because sustained strength above this level may strengthen the market's positive sentiment and draw in more buyers.

    HOT Stories
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered
    Bitcoin Records Biggest Daily Gain in History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 250% Needed to Reach ATH, Will Ethereum (ETH) Hold Above $3,000? Solana (SOL) Might Enter Price Correction

    Related
    Samson Mow on Rapid Bitcoin Surge: 'This Time It's Different'
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 11:22
    Samson Mow on Rapid Bitcoin Surge: 'This Time It's Different'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Additionally, a retest of the $0.0000300 resistance level may be imminent if SHIB maintains its resilience above these support zones. Should this level be broken, SHIB may be able to test even higher price points and move closer to its prior highs. In the days ahead, on-chain metrics will be essential. 

    The trajectory of SHIB will probably be determined by the regularity of large high-volume transactions combined with market sentiment. Larger investors and whales remaining involved in the ecosystem may indicate that SHIB is still fighting for growth and that they have faith in its long-term prospects. Since changes in whale activity may indicate impending price volatility, investors should keep a careful eye on these levels.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 12:50
    'I Would've Loaded up Bitcoin': Peter Schiff Admits He Would Have Bought BTC
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 12:17
    $200,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Reality Now
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Unlock Innovative Earning Strategies: Fairspin’s Play to Earn System
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    'I Would've Loaded up Bitcoin': Peter Schiff Admits He Would Have Bought BTC
    $200,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) Reality Now
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD