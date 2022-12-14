1.7 Trillion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales, Here's Why They May Regret This

Wed, 12/14/2022 - 14:19
Yuri Molchan
Largest SHIB whales have sold more than 1.7 trillion Shiba Inu as SHIB lost 14th place on CoinMarketCap
According to a recently upgraded website by WhaleStats on-chain wallet tracker, over the past 24 hours, the top SHIB whales on Ethereum chain have sold a large portion of Shiba Inu they had been holding.

Their SHIB supply got thinner by around $16 million in SHIB.

Whales dump 1.7 trillion meme tokens

As reported by U.Today on Tuesday, the top 100 wallets contained a total of $68,032,980 in Shiba Inu. Now, this amount has shrunk a great deal — down to the $52,839,210 USD equivalent of SHIB, from 3.2% to 2.38% overnight. This is 5,787,392,289,088 Shiba Inu after 1,735,357,917,570 SHIB were sold.

Aside from that, the popular meme coin was pushed to 16th place from 14th on the CoinMarketCap scale.

Inflow of new users detected

The same website shows that over the past 48 hours, the total amount of SHIB holders has increased by roughly 2,000.

Now, it constitutes 1,263,179, while on Dec. 12, it stood at 1,259,800. The latter figure was reached after an inflow of 1,300 new users during the previous day.

Besides, Shiba Inu has added over 5% to its market price in the past 24 hours. Now, the prominent meme token's price stands at $0.00000919 after rising more than 6% yesterday.

