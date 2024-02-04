Advertisement
$1.6 Billion Crypto Sale Sought by Genesis Capital

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Genesis Global Capital has initiated crucial step in its bankruptcy recovery process
Sun, 4/02/2024 - 13:06
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Genesis Global Capital has taken a significant step forward in its bankruptcy proceedings by filing a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

The firm seeks authorization to sell around $1.6 billion in trust assets. This substantial sum includes approximately $1.4 billion in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) assets and about $165 million from the Grayscale Ethereum Fund.

This move is part of the company's broader strategy to navigate through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, aiming to stabilize its financial situation and maximize value for its creditors.

Strategic asset liquidation

At the heart of Genesis Capital's strategy is the proposed sale of significant cryptocurrency holdings, specifically tied to Grayscale's Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.

These assets represent a considerable portion of the cryptocurrency market, with the GBTC trust alone holding approximately 3.2% of all Bitcoin in circulation as of September 2023.

The sale is viewed as a crucial step toward resolving the company's financial difficulties.

Genesis's management team and advisors have been working diligently to preserve the company's estate and chart a path toward a transparent and efficient restructuring, engaging in extensive discussions with creditors and stakeholders to reach a consensual resolution.

Potential market impact

The decision to sell these assets is not taken lightly, given the potential market impact and the intricate dynamics of the cryptocurrency industry.

Genesis aims to conduct the sale in a manner that minimizes market disruption while securing the best possible outcome for its creditors.

The company has also been in discussions with key parties, including a committee of unsecured creditors, to gather support for its motion. This collaborative approach underscores Genesis's commitment to transparency and consensus-building throughout its restructuring process.

By seeking authorization from the court, Genesis aims to gain the flexibility needed to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market with the goal of maximizing returns for its creditors.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

