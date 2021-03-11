ENG
RU

136.8 Million XRP Wired By Ripple's Chris Larsen and Several Crypto Exchanges

News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 12:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over the past 24 hours, former Ripple chief Chris Larsen and a couple other platforms have transferred almost 137 million XRP tokens
While the legal battle between the SEC and Ripple Labs continues, Ripple and its high-profile executives keep transferring large amounts of XRP tokens.

Chris Larsen and exchanges shift 136.8 million XRP

Over the past 24 hours, a whopping 136.8 million XRP has been transferred by Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen, Uphold and a few more exchanges, according to data presented by Whale Alert.

This amount of XRP is equal to 61,786,457 in fiat USD.

Uphold wired 19 million XRP to Ripple's FundingWallet1, activated by Chris Larsen. The Ripple cofounder and its former CEO then transferred 74,270,167 XRP between his walletsan amount of crypto equal to $35,170,853.

Jed McCaleb sells 108.3 million XRP in the past week

Data obtained thanks to XRPscan shows that, over the past seven days, the other Ripple cofounder, Jed McCaleb, sent a mammoth 108.3 million XRP tokens to be sold.

This is an equivalent of $252.3 million. Another 537 million XRP remained on the balance of his "tacostand" wallet on Wednesday.

The community believes that McCaleb has less than three billion XRP left and, at the current selling rate, he is likely to get rid of all of his XRP tokens by the end of 2021.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

