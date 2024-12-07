SHIB Top Developer Calls on MetaMask for Major Shibarium Fixes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Kaal Dhairya, a top developer associated with Shiba Inu (SHIB), has playfully engaged MetaMask, the dominant Web3 wallet provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In a post on X, Dhairya called out MetaMask regarding a crucial issue related to Shibarium, SHIB’s Layer-2 blockchain network.

Collaboration for Shibarium integration

Dhairya referenced a post by MetaMask in which SHIB occupies the third position of "top dogs."

These top dogs represent the five most swapped tokens on the Ethereum mainnet within the last seven days. The rating flows from the fact that most Layer-2 protocols, including Shiba Inu and tokens built on Ethereum, are integrated with MetaMask.

Hey @MetaMask, paws up for Shib one of your top dogs! We’ve got a few open tickets for Shibarium (Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network) waiting for some attention you for a while. Could you fetch those fixes soon? We’d really appreciate a swift resolution—treats for everyone! #SHIB… https://t.co/2dgyQlCTio — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) December 6, 2024

The SHIB developer emphasizes the importance of Shibarium to the MetaMask network and requests for support. Notably, Dhairya mentions, "a few open tickets for Shibarium (Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network) waiting for some attention (from) you for a while."

This suggests pending technical or integration issues that might have been submitted to the MetaMask support team. As it is yet to receive attention, Dhairya has decided to seek a resolution through his post.

It could also update the Shibarium community on ongoing efforts to rectify things and sue for their patience. Dhairya maintains a sense of urgency by urging MetaMask to "fetch those fixes" and "treats for everyone."

Reassurance for SHIB community

Dhairya’s friendly tone while expressing the issues that need fixing, as per the Shibarium protocol's integration on MetaMask, highlights the collaborative nature of the crypto space. The developer anticipates a prompt response and hopes for a swift resolution.

Although Dhairya did not publicly disclose the fix required, it should make the network work seamlessly. U.Today recently reported on a new SHIB burn contract, part of the Shibarium mainnet upgrade. The fix should ensure smooth functionality of the new burn contract.

Whatever it is, the SHIB Army Dhairya’s post reassures efforts by the developers to keep things running smoothly.