    1.15 Million XRP in 24 Hours: $3 Ready?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 11:14
    XRP getting ready for potential price surge with elevated on-chain activity through multiple days
    1.15 Million XRP in 24 Hours: $3 Ready?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Technically and on-chain, XRP is displaying strong bullish signals, and there is growing evidence that the asset might be preparing for a big breakout toward $3. With more than 1.15 million payments processed on March 25, 2025, and a significant increase in XRP Ledger usage and investor engagement, the most recent boost is the result of a spike in network activity

    This increased on-chain activity indicates that interest in XRP is not merely speculative; rather, it is a reflection of growing transactional and utility demand, which frequently comes before price momentum. Large increases in the number of payments usually correspond with significant changes to the market, and this most recent spike may be the secret cause of XRP's impressive price performance.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, XRP is now trading at about $2.46, and it has formally surpassed its 50-day Exponential Moving Average, a crucial indicator that usually signals an impending trend reversal. This breakout puts XRP in a structurally stronger position to challenge higher resistance zones, in addition to indicating a change in market sentiment. 

    The descending trendline that has restricted XRP's movement since its peak in December is currently getting closer to the $2.60 resistance, which is a critical level for opening a subsequent bullish leg. With momentum growing beneath the surface, it is very likely that XRP will reach $3 if it can decisively break through this barrier. 

    Although it is not yet explosive, volume is also showing a slight increase, suggesting that smart money might be building up before a more significant move. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), meanwhile, is just above 52, allowing XRP to rise before going into overbought territory.

    In summary, XRP's technical breakout above the 50 EMA and a spike in on-chain payments point to a potential major move. The $3 milestone would be clearly within reach if there were a clear break above $2.60, which could be the last trigger.

    #XRP

