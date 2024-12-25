Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    1.14 Trillion PEPE in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    PEPE trading volume jumped 18% amid brewing price breakout
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 14:25
    1.14 Trillion PEPE in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    PEPE, the frog-themed meme coin, is witnessing massive activity on the cryptocurrency market that could signal bullish sentiment. In the past 24 hours, over 1.14 trillion PEPE have been traded in a move that signals renewed interest in the asset.

    Advertisement

    PEPE’s price performance

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market volume of PEPE has soared by a significant 19.74% to $2.13 billion. This spike in trading volume occurred as investors and traders alike move to take positions in anticipation of a possible market rally.

    Related
    121 Billion PEPE Stun Binance, What's Happening?
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 11:23
    121 Billion PEPE Stun Binance, What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Notably, the increased interest has triggered a price surge for PEPE. As of this writing, PEPE is exchanging hands at $0.00001868. This represents a 2.15% increase as the meme coin fights to maintain price stability.

    Article image
    PEPE 1D Chart. Source: TradingView

    In earlier trading, the PEPE price soared to $0.00001941 before experiencing mild fluctuations due to market dynamics. However, the token has found $0.0000185 to be a crucial support level as it has traded above that mark so far despite fluctuations.

    Market observers consider this significant progress for PEPE, given that within the last seven days, the coin plunged to a low of $0.00001455. In a show of resilience, PEPE has commenced a retracement journey that shows promise if it can sustain the momentum.

    Can Pepe witness price rally?

    Analysts maintain that for PEPE to rediscover price levels close to the $0.00002760 mark it hit in the second week of December, the community must be robust. Notably, positive sentiment from the meme coin community could fuel the asset’s rebound.

    Related
    Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 15:51
    Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    For instance, Elon Musk, billionaire innovator renowned for his love of memes, created a buzz for Pepe recently. In a post on X, he shared a meme on how certain users on the social media platform treat information and news featuring PEPE.

    Additionally, the activity of whales in the community could help determine price direction as PEPE begins to climb back to previous levels.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 25, 2024 - 15:35
    XRP Price Prediction for December 25
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Dec 25, 2024 - 15:13
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for December 25
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve, Shiba Inu Burns Collapse, Max Keiser Predicts $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD