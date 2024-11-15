    PEPE: It Might Be Impossible to Hit $1

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Many might may have dreamed about PEPE hitting $1, but it is almost impossible from economic perspective
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 11:07
    PEPE: It Might Be Impossible to Hit $1
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some investors may find it thrilling to see PEPE reach $1, but when you look at the numbers, it is essentially impossible. Let's examine why this is the case and put simply what it means.

    First, let's discuss market capitalization. A cryptocurrency's market capitalization is essentially its entire worth, which is determined by multiplying the price of one coin at the moment by the total number of coins in circulation. It would take a market valuation of roughly $420 trillion for PEPE to hit $1. For comparison, this amount is far higher than the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which is approximately $100 trillion annually. In other words, a $420 trillion market cap for PEPE is not only unattainable but also unthinkable. 

    Article image
    PEPE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A sum of money that is not even present in the world economy would be needed. Such a valuation has not been approached by any one company or asset. The market capitalization of Bitcoin, the most valuable and well-known cryptocurrency, is less than $1 trillion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is currently worth just over $1 trillion. PEPE is also a meme coin, which means that rather than having a strong foundational value, its main motivation is social media hype and trends. 

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Won’t Sell His Bitcoin Until This Massive Price High Reached
    XRP Outperforming Every Cryptocurrency in Top 100
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 This Week? 136% Pepe (PEPE) Rally Makes Memes Look Like Jokes, Ethereum (ETH) Second Skyrocketing Incoming?

    Related
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 This Week? 136% Pepe (PEPE) Rally Makes Memes Look Like Jokes, Ethereum (ETH) Second Skyrocketing Incoming?
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 00:01
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 This Week? 136% Pepe (PEPE) Rally Makes Memes Look Like Jokes, Ethereum (ETH) Second Skyrocketing Incoming?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Meme coins like PEPE lack the infrastructure and level of adoption of Bitcoin or Ethereum, which have distinct uses and utilities. It is even less likely that PEPE will achieve such a high valuation given its lack of fundamental value. To put it briefly, although the notion of PEPE hitting $1 may pique interest, it is based more on fantasy than fact. 

    PEPE would have to surpass the combined wealth of all countries on Earth in order to reach that price level, which is just not feasible. Given that the excitement surrounding meme coins frequently results in exaggerated expectations, it is imperative that investors bear these figures in mind and comprehend their limitations.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 11:01
    Crazy 4 Trillion SHIB Change Hands in Mysterious Transfer, Here's Price Reaction
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 10:52
    XRP Might Be Overheated, Liquidation Data Hints at Major Strain
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    “MEET48 Best7” Voting Event Officially Launches: A Web3 Stage for Everyone Who Wanna Be An Idol from Nov 15 to Jan 14
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE: It Might Be Impossible to Hit $1
    Crazy 4 Trillion SHIB Change Hands in Mysterious Transfer, Here's Price Reaction
    XRP Might Be Overheated, Liquidation Data Hints at Major Strain
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD