Advertisement
AD

    $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market's volatility might surge by end of day
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 14:14
    $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An enormous $102 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire, which should push the volatility of the cryptocurrency market upward again - 107,000 BTC worth $6.6 billion and $3.6 billion worth of Ethereum. 

    Advertisement

    With their impact on price dynamics and investor behavior, options play a critical role in the cryptocurrency market. A derivative known as an option gives buyers the right but not the responsibility to purchase or sell an asset at a fixed price prior to the contract's expiration.

    Due to traders and investors' adjustments to their positions, the volume of options scheduled for expiration can cause large price swings. Understanding these market fluctuations requires a special grasp of the max pain idea. 

    HOT Stories
    $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Turns 53, Here’s How “Dogecoin Day” Fits Into This
    Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details

    The maximum pain is the price at which the greatest number of options contracts (calls and puts combined) will expire, resulting in the greatest possible financial loss for options holders. This target is $57,000 for Bitcoin and $3,100 for Ethereum. Due to market makers' attempts to reduce their payouts, the price of the underlying asset frequently tends to move toward the maximum pain point as the expiration date draws near.

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 10:10
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The crypto market has faced difficulties in June, with a more negative outlook as the prices of ETH and BTC have gotten closer to their respective maximum pain points. Such closeness suggests that many options holders were unprepared for these price levels, thinking them improbable.

    When traders unwind their positions and market makers hedge their exposures, the expiration of such a large volume of options may cause volatility to increase. Another important metric to take into account is the Put/Call ratio. 

    The ratio for Bitcoin is 0.5, meaning that there are more call options than puts. Ethereum exhibits a similar trend with a ratio of 0.59. Despite the recent market correction, these ratios point to a general bullish attitude among traders.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 38% in Volume - Here's Why
    Jun 28, 2024 - 14:09
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 38% in Volume - Here's Why
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Fetch.ai Founder Breaks Silence on Coinbase ASI Merger Rejection
    Jun 28, 2024 - 14:09
    Fetch.ai Founder Breaks Silence on Coinbase ASI Merger Rejection
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Crypto Holders Beware: Shocking Fake Phantom Wallet Alert Issued
    Jun 28, 2024 - 14:09
    Crypto Holders Beware: Shocking Fake Phantom Wallet Alert Issued
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    How to Trade Monero - Quick Guide to Buying and Selling XMR Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $102 Billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum Options to Expire Today: All You Need to Know
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 38% in Volume - Here's Why
    Fetch.ai Founder Breaks Silence on Coinbase ASI Merger Rejection
    Show all