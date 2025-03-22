Shibarium on Verge of Breaking Two Crucial Records

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

A recent tweet published by the Shibarium Updates account spread the word about the layer-2 solution Shibarium approaching two important milestones regarding the total number of transactions on the network and the total amount of wallets linked to Shibarium.

The same source affiliated with the SHIB team has also shared some details of the layer-3 solution, which is currently in development.

Shibarium on verge of new ATHs

According to the tweet, Shibarium activity has been on the rise recently. The layer-2 solution has already recorded a new milestone of 10,062,603 blocks generated on it, with average time for forming each one being five seconds.

Advertisement

Shibarium Update - March 22, 2025



🔷 Total Blocks: 10,062,603

🔷 Average Block Time: 5.0s

🔷 Total Transactions: 970,343,924

🔷 Wallet Addresses: 183,161,552

🔷 Gas Tracker: 3.7 Gwei



🔸 Daily Transactions: 326.53K — Shibarium Updates 📢 (@Shibizens) March 22, 2025

Now, Shibarium is on track to reach other important all-time highs – in total transaction count and wallet addresses. The former has, by now, reached 970,343,924, while the latter shows 183,161,552. Therefore, one billion transactions and 200,000,000 wallets connected to Shibarium are on the horizon.

However, the number of daily transactions on Shibarium has seen a stunning plummet this week, as it dropped from 2.38 million on March 19 to just 326,530 on March 21, according to Shibaruimscan.

Shibarium L3 details unveiled

The same Shibarium Updates account has offered a sneak-peek into the layer-3 solution to be launched on top of Shibarium, which is currently in development.

The SHIB team is building the new network in collaboration with one of its partners – Zama. It will provide Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to protect user data, promising full privacy to users thanks to fast and and private rollups: “Your info will stay encrypted, even while it’s being used — pure privacy.”

🔰Shibarium L3 will bring private, fast rollups powered by FHE — no more exposing your data.



🔰Your info will stay encrypted, even while it’s being used — pure privacy.



🔰With Zama’s tech behind it, Web3 will finally feel like real financial freedom. pic.twitter.com/9urvO6nbyz — Shibarium Updates 📢 (@Shibizens) March 21, 2025

Thanks to this, the tweet says, “Web3 will finally feel like real financial freedom.” The SHIB team plans to utilize its token, TREAT, on the layer-3 blockchain. At the start of 2024, mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama emerged on X after a pause, during which he frequently changed his location tags on X to announce that he had raised $12 million from major sponsors to develop the layer-3 network on top of Shibarium.