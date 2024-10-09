Advertisement
AD

    100 Million XRP Tokens in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    100 million XRP transfer has stunned crypto community
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 12:43
    100 Million XRP Tokens in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP whales have been making strategic moves today. While such moves do not really impact price movements, it is crucial to read the minds of these large investors. These insights can help in understanding the current sentiment among whales and see what the market is expecting from them. Analyzing these movements becomes more crucial if they consist of a big amount of coins.

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, Whale Alert reported that a XRP whale transferred 100 million tokens. The crypto tracking service revealed that these coins were sent from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. Allegedly, these wallets belong to the same XRP holder. The total value of these coins is valued around $53 million, based on the XRP price at the moment.

    It should be noted that such movements of coins do not leave any impact on the price. As mentioned before, whales transfer assets between their own wallets for strategic reasons. While the exact reasons are unknown, these transfers can be done ahead of a potential purchase and diversifying the wallets. They can also be related to long-term holding strategies, which is a positive sign for the market.

    HOT Stories
    'Hal Finney and Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    $37 Billion Bitcoin in 24 Hours: BTC Skyrocketing
    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal
    Dogecoin Founder: Will Bitcoin Instantly Crash from HBO Satoshi Reveal?

    XRP price movement

    The price of the Ripple-backed coin, as of writing this story, is $0.5326. XRP has jumped merely 0.33% in the last 24 hours, with no signs of any substantial gains. The trading volume of the coin has decreased 23.93% during this time, as it currently stands at $852 million. This lack of trading activity suggests a lack of interest in XRP for the time being.

    Advertisement

    However, whales are still holding the coin for the long term, and their strategic moves suggest that they may be anticipating a potential price rally. XRP has to somehow end its sideways movement in order to trigger this rebound and break out of the current channel. The following days will be crucial for the coin.

    #XRP Transfer #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 12:36
    XRP ETF Approval Is Matter of When, Not If: President of ETF Store
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 12:24
    435 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cluster: What Can Happen There?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Impresses at TOKEN2049 Singapore with Strong Vision for Rapid Expansion
    Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems with Embedded Banking and Instant Liquidity for Web 3.0
    ATLETA and Bybit forge powerful partnership: a chance to win real Porsche, Rolex or iPhone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    100 Million XRP Tokens in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    XRP ETF Approval Is Matter of When, Not If: President of ETF Store
    435 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cluster: What Can Happen There?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD