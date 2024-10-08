Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red

San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple has been named as a "platinum winner" in the "Best Cross-Border Payments Platform" by Juniper Research's Fintech & Payments Awards.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, XRP, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency, remains in the red, currently trading at $0.53.

This is not the first time that Ripple has been recognized by Juniper Research. Last year, the company was also recognized for its CBDC innovation.

The analyst house, which specializes in such areas as fintech, IoT markets, and so on, has determined various winners in the realm of banking innovation, fintech innovation, payment innovation as well as fraud and security innovation.

Advertisement

SAP Fioneer, which provides cloud-based software solutions for the financial industry, and Signifcat, a digital identity service provider, have been recognized as the key innovators in the banking-as-a-service and digital identity sectors.

TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, has been recognized as the banking innovation of the year.

Paymentology, a card issuing and processing platform and YouLend, the global embedded finance provider have appeared in the fintech innovation sector alongside Napier AI, an anti-money laundering platform that is powered by artificial intelligence.

Ripple was included in the payment innovation section alongside such names as Boku, Baked, Airbase, EmTech, Huawei, Thales, and some other names.

Finally, Visa and Fraud.net were named among some of the top innovators in the realm of fraud and security.