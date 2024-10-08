Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple has been recognized as the best cross-border payment platform
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 20:30
    Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based blockchain firm Ripple has been named as a "platinum winner" in the "Best Cross-Border Payments Platform" by Juniper Research's Fintech & Payments Awards.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, XRP, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency, remains in the red, currently trading at $0.53. 

    This is not the first time that Ripple has been recognized by Juniper Research. Last year, the company was also recognized for its CBDC innovation. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Invited to Bitcoin Arena as MSTR Aims for All-Time High
    Ripple CTO Dispels XRP Community Doubts on RLUSD Stablecoin
    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant

    The analyst house, which specializes in such areas as fintech, IoT markets, and so on, has determined various winners in the realm of banking innovation, fintech innovation, payment innovation as well as fraud and security innovation.

    Advertisement

    SAP Fioneer, which provides cloud-based software solutions for the financial industry, and Signifcat, a digital identity service provider, have been recognized as the key innovators in the banking-as-a-service and digital identity sectors. 

    TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, has been recognized as the banking innovation of the year. 

    Paymentology, a card issuing and processing platform and YouLend, the global embedded finance provider have appeared in the fintech innovation sector alongside Napier AI, an anti-money laundering platform that is powered by artificial intelligence.

    Ripple was included in the payment innovation section alongside such names as Boku, Baked, Airbase,  EmTech, Huawei, Thales, and some other names. 

    Finally, Visa and Fraud.net were named among some of the top innovators in the realm of fraud and security. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 18:26
    Cat-Themed SHIB Rival Listed on Leading US Exchange
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 16:08
    USDT Is 104% Backed, Tether CEO Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    House of ZK Virtual Conference 1.0 - Deliberating on the Future of ZK
    Metis Fest is Coming to Bangkok to Supercharge the Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Scores Major Award as XRP Price Remains in Red
    Cat-Themed SHIB Rival Listed on Leading US Exchange
    USDT Is 104% Backed, Tether CEO Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD