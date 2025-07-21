$10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has finally broken out of its long-held range against Bitcoin, and one top market analyst suggests this breakout could carry the asset much higher — with a clear technical path toward 0.000087 BTC.

The XRP/BTC pair just broke through the 0.000025 BTC level on the monthly chart, which had been acting as resistance since early 2022. With the current price near 0.000029 BTC, XRP is trading in territory not seen in several years. It is a big change for a pair that has been stuck or going down for most of the last four years.

The potential upside? XRP is currently 193% away from the next major resistance at 0.000087 BTC. If that level is hit and Bitcoin holds its current price near $119,089, it would translate to roughly $10.36 per XRP.

There is also context behind the breakout. For a while, XRP sat in a wide accumulation zone between 0.0000065 and 0.000015 BTC, with no clear trend. This month's move is a full reclaiming of that zone and more. The current monthly candle is already showing a gain of over 40%, with price action holding above key structure.

All that opens up space for capital to rotate into large-cap altcoins — and XRP is now technically poised to benefit from that pivot.

On top of the chart setup, the buzz around a possible XRP ETF has brought more attention to the asset. While nothing is set in stone, the timing of the breakout could not be better for visibility.

For now, XRP is back above the range — and if it keeps going up, it might go even higher than we thought.