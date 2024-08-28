'$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Makes Important BTC Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, a Bitcoin permabull and chief executive officer at JAN3, has revealed what he is doing with his BTC stash now, adding a bullish call addressed to the global cryptocurrency community.

This happened when Bitcoin was still in decline, which started on Aug. 27. By now, the world’s first cryptocurrency has reversed its price trajectory and is moving to the north.

Responding to a comment left under his tweet, Samson Mow agreed that by the first quarter next year, Bitcoin may be worth as much as $1.5 million.

"Still not selling"

The JAN3 boss made a bullish Bitcoin statement, tweeting: “Still not selling,” while Bitcoin dropped from slightly above $62,000 to the $58,600 zone. Since then, the flagship cryptocurrency has printed a 2.57% rise and is now trading at $60,070 per coin.

Mow also urged his followers to take the opportunity provided by the market now and add more Bitcoin to their stashes: BTFD, which stands for “buy the freaking dip.”

Earlier this summer, Mow tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket to at least $1 million within a year. However, if it does not happen that fast, he added in another media appearance that followed, he still believes that this price surge is going to happen in the foreseeable future.

"$1 trillion reason" to buy Bitcoin from Robert Kiyosaki

Several days ago, another prominent Bitcoin supporter and the author of the popular book on finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad” also addressed the part of the crypto community that follows him on the X social media platform, urging them to get into Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki reminded readers about one of the main reasons why the economic state of the U.S. is worsening – he wrote that the U.S. adds another trillion dollars to its national debt every 100 days. With this in mind, he stated that Bitcoin, gold and silver are much more reliable than the dollar and can withstand inflation, being risk-off assets.