    $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Is Matter of Time, Believes Samson Mow

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Is Bitcoin set to skyrocket by 1,470%? Samson Mow believes so
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 14:43
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, a notable industry figure and proponent of Bitcoin, has once again expressed his bullish view on the main cryptocurrency, predicting a future where BTC price reaches $1 million. Mow, who frequently shares his optimistic views on social media, emphasized that the question is not if Bitcoin will hit this milestone, but when.

    Mow, the CEO of JAN3, a company dedicated to accelerating Bitcoin adoption through infrastructure development and financial services, has consistently shared positive predictions about its future. He bases his predictions on the current Bitcoin supply and demand dynamics, emphasizing that the demand for cryptocurrency far exceeds its available supply.

    One of the key factors Mow emphasizes is the role of spot bitcoin ETFs. These financial instruments, which allow investors to access BTC without directly owning the asset through the traditional markets. 

    According to the latest data, Bitcoin ETFs currently hold more than one million Bitcoin, which is approximately 5% of the total amount of the circulating supply. In addition to ETFs, Mow also highlighted the substantial inflow of Bitcoin into exchanges as another indicator of robust demand.

    Even if his main theory does not prove to be accurate, Mow notes the importance of the “Veblen effect” in the case of Bitcoin. The Veblen effect is a phenomenon whereby the demand for a commodity increases as its price increases, which is contrary to standard economic theory. This effect suggests that rising prices can spark interest and investment in BTC.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Currently, the price of Bitcoin is hovering around $68,000, a decline of slightly more than 0.6% since the beginning of the day. Despite this decline, the cryptocurrency is still close to its all-time high of $74,000.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

