    XRP Forms Bullish Pennant, Next Stop $4.5? Possible Scenarios

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    XRP price might be demonstrating strong bullish pattern
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 16:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The price of XRP, a third-largest altcoin by market capitalization, might be close to a massive upsurge. Its battle-tested tech analysis pattern signals a potential 2x price spike in the coming weeks.

    XRP price ready to add 100% in three months? Check out this pattern

    The XRP price is getting closer to a parabolic growth phase, with $3.85 and $4.5 being the next price targets. Such estimations were shared by trader and analyst Crypto Hamster on his X account today, Jan. 10, 2025.

    Article image
    Image via X

    As demonstrated by the trader, starting from early November 2024, XRP's price performance has been following a "Bullish Pennant" pattern. Not unlike flags, pennant charts refer to rapid price moves after periods of consolidation.

    The consolidation phase ("triangle") might be completed by the end of this month. After the potential breakout, XRP might be hitting targets 100% higher compare to its current price, the analyst says.

    Should his prediction play out, XRP will likely yet again replace U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) as the third largest crypto ever. With its potential $260 billion market cap, it would only need a 30% price surge to challenge Ethereum's (ETH) capitalization.

    $7 million in XRP positions liquidated in 24 hours

    During this bull run, XRP stands out as one of the best performers in the cohort of the oldest altcoins. Its price has already added 400% since the crypto segment started rocketing after the U.S. presidential election.

    At the same time, XRP is also hit by the ongoing market correction. In the last 24 hours, almost $7 million of XRP positions were erased due to liquidations, CoinGlass data says. Seventy percent of this amount were longs.

    As of writing time, XRP is trading at $2.28, down 2.2%. The market benchmark for today dropped by 1%, while Bitcoin (BTC) lost 0.3%.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

