zkSync-Based Blockchain Sophon Offers 10% in Rewards

Sophon , a zkSync-based blockchain, has launched a rewards program for users who participate in Sophon’s liquidity farming period. The company has dedicated 10% of its total supply to rewards.

To claim rewards, users will need to deposit certain eligible assets, namely BEAM and BEAM/ETH LP, to the designated farming pools on Ethereum's mainnet. Each user who participates in the farming period is rewarded with “Sophon Points (SP).”

An optional mechanism allows participants to multiply the potential rewards earned by their deposit in exchange for permanently allocating some or all of their deposited assets, for the purpose of providing liquidity on Sophon mainnet.

The booster is activated by locking any amount of a user’s deposited assets that will be permanently allocated for the purpose of providing liquidity on Sophon mainnet, with no option to withdraw in the future.

Sophon is an entertainment-focused ecosystem built as a modular rollup leveraging zkSync's ZK Stack technology, intended for numerous applications, such as gaming and AI.

Node operators can engage with a blockchain network designed to shape the future of entertainment and blockchain technology, ensuring a decentralized, efficient and user-centric environment.

ZK technology is constantly being developed, competing with Ethereum as the biggest smart contract hub. However, the ZK innovations are being backed by many of the top developers on Ethereum, including Vitalik Buterin, who signed the first transaction when Polygon's zkEVM protocol launched.