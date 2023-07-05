Zilliqa (ZIL) Set to Undergo Game-Changing Upgrade: Details

Wed, 07/05/2023 - 13:16
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Zilliqa (ZIL) receives new mainnet upgrade
Zilliqa (ZIL) Set to Undergo Game-Changing Upgrade: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Zilliqa network is currently receiving a game-changing upgrade labeled "v9.2" to its mainnet.

In a new tweet, the Zilliqa network announced that the planned mainnet upgrade to version 9.2.0, which started from block number 2,994,688, is currently underway.

According to an earlier announcement, the Zilliqa network's major upgrade to its mainnet with v9.2, which brings increased performance and expands EVM compatibility, was scheduled to occur on July 5 at 8:00 a.m. UTC. The team anticipates completion in the next eight hours, with an allowance of up to 24 hours in case of unexpected circumstances.

Several upgrades and new features will be included in the upgrade to improve performance and boost cross-chain functionality. The upcoming enhancements are intended to provide significant benefits to network users, developers and node operators.

As soon as the upgrade process is completed, the Zilliqa team promises to offer timely updates.

Here are the changes

Among the most significant improvements is enhanced interoperability between the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Scilla, an acronym for smart contract intermediate-level language that has been designed specifically for the Zilliqa blockchain.

The improvements will make it simpler to build, test and launch fungible tokens utilizing ERC-20 and ZRC-2 smart contracts. This marks a critical step toward enabling smooth cross-chain interactions.

Further enhancements include enhanced testing coverage for third-party EVM contracts and full backward compatibility, with all current Scilla contracts in Scilla release 0.13.3.

Related
Millions of Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokens Bought by Biggest BNB Whale Ahead of This Release

The upgrade also includes bug fixes, greater server-side resiliency and improved overall network performance. These enhancements aim to make the network faster, more efficient and more secure for all users and players.

v9.2 will include an updated UI with advanced search and trace capabilities, as well as increased development platform compatibility, for developers. The upgrade also signals the introduction of a new Developer Network, which will provide early access to new features and products.

#Zilliqa News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Uniswap (UNI) up 7%, Here's Trigger
07/05/2023 - 13:00
Uniswap (UNI) up 7%, Here's Trigger
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum (ETH) Building Bullish Momentum, Says Analyst
07/05/2023 - 12:45
Ethereum (ETH) Building Bullish Momentum, Says Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shibarium to Go Way Beyond SHIB, LEASH and BONE: SHIB Team Marketing Expert
07/05/2023 - 12:37
Shibarium to Go Way Beyond SHIB, LEASH and BONE: SHIB Team Marketing Expert
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan