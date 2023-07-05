Zilliqa (ZIL) Set to Undergo Game-Changing Upgrade: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Zilliqa network is currently receiving a game-changing upgrade labeled "v9.2" to its mainnet.

In a new tweet, the Zilliqa network announced that the planned mainnet upgrade to version 9.2.0, which started from block number 2,994,688, is currently underway.

According to an earlier announcement, the Zilliqa network's major upgrade to its mainnet with v9.2, which brings increased performance and expands EVM compatibility, was scheduled to occur on July 5 at 8:00 a.m. UTC. The team anticipates completion in the next eight hours, with an allowance of up to 24 hours in case of unexpected circumstances.

As previously announced, the planned mainnet upgrade to version 9.2.0 is currently underway. The network upgrade began from the block number 2,994,688.



The Zilliqa team will provide prompt updates on the completion of the upgrade process and appreciates the understanding and… https://t.co/xg2MLu4opB — Zilliqa (@zilliqa) July 5, 2023

Several upgrades and new features will be included in the upgrade to improve performance and boost cross-chain functionality. The upcoming enhancements are intended to provide significant benefits to network users, developers and node operators.

As soon as the upgrade process is completed, the Zilliqa team promises to offer timely updates.

Here are the changes

Among the most significant improvements is enhanced interoperability between the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Scilla, an acronym for smart contract intermediate-level language that has been designed specifically for the Zilliqa blockchain.

The improvements will make it simpler to build, test and launch fungible tokens utilizing ERC-20 and ZRC-2 smart contracts. This marks a critical step toward enabling smooth cross-chain interactions.

Further enhancements include enhanced testing coverage for third-party EVM contracts and full backward compatibility, with all current Scilla contracts in Scilla release 0.13.3.

The upgrade also includes bug fixes, greater server-side resiliency and improved overall network performance. These enhancements aim to make the network faster, more efficient and more secure for all users and players.

v9.2 will include an updated UI with advanced search and trace capabilities, as well as increased development platform compatibility, for developers. The upgrade also signals the introduction of a new Developer Network, which will provide early access to new features and products.