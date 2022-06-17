Yeti Yacht Club NFT Collection Goes Live to Challenge BAYC Supremacy

Companies
Fri, 06/17/2022 - 14:38
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Novel NFT product Yeti Yacht Club is set to supercharge community of luxury lifestyle fans
Yeti Yacht Club NFT Collection Goes Live to Challenge BAYC Supremacy
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Although holding crypto is not the mark of a luxurious lifestyle anymore, a novel digital collectibles project, Yeti Yacht Club, is set to supercharge the community of fans of luxury with exclusive NFTs.

Yeti Yacht Club issues NFTs for participants in mega yacht parties

According to the official statement shared by the Yeti Yacht Club team, it is going to release 10,000 NFTs in Ethereum for participants in the luxury community.

yeti
Image by Yeti Yacht Club

Namely, these NFTs will allow their participants to become residents of elite clubs and join parties on mega-yachts.

The project team states that Yeti Yacht Club NFTs will serve as entry tickets to parties with up to 600 participants. Also, YYC members will be invited to charter entire islands for their vacations and attend private meetings with VIPs.

The first events of YYC will be hosted on the Club Med 2 luxury cruise ship, well known among yachting enthusiasts since 1992.

In total, 10,000 tokens will be minted; a whitelist participant can purchase 25 tokens, maximum. In the coming months, YYC items will be listed on LooksRare, OpenSea and MemeNFT marketplaces.

MMO and Metaverse to be released soon

The plans of the team go far beyond being yet another fancy NFT drop with fictional characters. Introduced by a fully doxxed heavy-hitting team of blockchain, GameFi and NFT professionals, YYC is poised to evolve into a one-stop ecosystem for cryptocurrency fans.

Namely, as soon as this year, YYC partners from Sapphire Studios will release an MMO and Metaverse platform. Both products will attract numerous Play-to-Earn enthusiasts due to polished gameplay and profitable tokenomic designs.

Simply put, the Yeti Yacht Club ecosystem is going to be a building block of the next generation of Play-to-Earn protocols. In its business and marketing models, YYC enthusiasts are ready to challenge the supremacy of world-leading collections like Bored Apes Yacht Club, Azukis and CloneX.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
06/17/2022 - 19:11
Shiba Inu's Welly NFT Goes Live on Twitch: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
06/17/2022 - 16:41
Ripple Concludes New Partnership to Create Open Metaverse
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
06/17/2022 - 16:21
TronDAO Injects $300 Million in USDC to Reserves; USDD Still De-Pegged
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov