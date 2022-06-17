Yeti Yacht Club NFT Collection Goes Live to Challenge BAYC Supremacy

Although holding crypto is not the mark of a luxurious lifestyle anymore, a novel digital collectibles project, Yeti Yacht Club, is set to supercharge the community of fans of luxury with exclusive NFTs.

Yeti Yacht Club issues NFTs for participants in mega yacht parties

According to the official statement shared by the Yeti Yacht Club team, it is going to release 10,000 NFTs in Ethereum for participants in the luxury community.

Image by Yeti Yacht Club

Namely, these NFTs will allow their participants to become residents of elite clubs and join parties on mega-yachts.

The project team states that Yeti Yacht Club NFTs will serve as entry tickets to parties with up to 600 participants. Also, YYC members will be invited to charter entire islands for their vacations and attend private meetings with VIPs.

The first events of YYC will be hosted on the Club Med 2 luxury cruise ship, well known among yachting enthusiasts since 1992.

In total, 10,000 tokens will be minted; a whitelist participant can purchase 25 tokens, maximum. In the coming months, YYC items will be listed on LooksRare, OpenSea and MemeNFT marketplaces.

MMO and Metaverse to be released soon

The plans of the team go far beyond being yet another fancy NFT drop with fictional characters. Introduced by a fully doxxed heavy-hitting team of blockchain, GameFi and NFT professionals, YYC is poised to evolve into a one-stop ecosystem for cryptocurrency fans.

Namely, as soon as this year, YYC partners from Sapphire Studios will release an MMO and Metaverse platform. Both products will attract numerous Play-to-Earn enthusiasts due to polished gameplay and profitable tokenomic designs.

Simply put, the Yeti Yacht Club ecosystem is going to be a building block of the next generation of Play-to-Earn protocols. In its business and marketing models, YYC enthusiasts are ready to challenge the supremacy of world-leading collections like Bored Apes Yacht Club, Azukis and CloneX.