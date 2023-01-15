XRP's Most Surprising Price Prediction Shared by Uphold Head of Research: Details

Sun, 01/15/2023 - 14:07
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Most predictions about XRP suggest its price reaching $1,000 mark
XRP's Most Surprising Price Prediction Shared by Uphold Head of Research: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP community has been stunned after Dr. Martin Hiesboeck, Uphold's Head of Research, shared a ChatGPT conversation on XRP.

ChatGPT is a chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022 that interacts in a conversational way. According to the screenshot shared by Hiesboeck, ChatGPT was asked about the moon date for XRP.

The artificial intelligence tool responded that it could not predict financial markets as it was not designed for that. After some prodding, it answered that the moon date for XRP was March 23, 2023, and that it was going to get the biggest bag before it moons and then sail off to the sunset. ChatGPT added, "XRP to $589,000, Up yours XRPP."

What the AI tool might be referring to as "XRPP" was the satirical "XRP the Standard Productions," which often made jokes about happenings in the crypto space.

The response by the ChatGPT tool no doubt had the XRP community cracking up, with several responding to the tweet with laughter emojis.

Related
XRP: Address Activity and Social Dominance Spikes, Here's Impact

A few took it as a foresaying that the XRP price might "moon". Hiesboeck wrote, "XRP price prediction. The all-knowing Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT revealed when XRP will moon. After some prodding."

CryptoLaw founder and blockchain enthusiast, John Deaton, reacted to Hiesboeck by saying, "And they said 589 was unrealistic."

Most predictions about XRP suggest its price reaching the $1,000 mark, or often five digits. The $589,000 price prediction was deemed unrealistic as XRP would have to rally nearly 200 million percent from its current price of $0.38.

According to U.Today, David Gokhshtein predicts the XRP price might take off if the SEC lawsuit is won, but the extent and magnitude of the takeoff are yet unknown.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15
01/15/2023 - 14:43
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Solana Surpasses Polygon (MATIC) as SOL Becomes Top 10 Again
01/15/2023 - 14:23
Solana Surpasses Polygon (MATIC) as SOL Becomes Top 10 Again
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Whopping 3.96 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added by Whales in Just One Week
01/15/2023 - 13:15
Whopping 3.96 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added by Whales in Just One Week
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev