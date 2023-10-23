XRPL AMM Drama Reaches All-Time High, Community Says

XRP Ledger AMM activation (XLS-30) seems to take hit in October: What's going on?

By press time, only six validators of XRP Ledger explicitly supported the activation of native on-chain functionality on XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is equal to about 17% of the consensus required. But does it mean that XRPL will be lacking AMM functions?

XLS-30 activation rejected? It's not that simple, community speaker says

The activation of XLS-30, a hotly-anticipated proposal that might enable native automated market-makers (AMMs), is gaining support too slowly. In recent days, only four validators said "Yes" to the activation proposal. However, things are not that bad for XRPL AMM's progress, as explained by a pseudonymous XRP enthusiast who goes by @krippenreiter on X (formerly Twitter).

[1/🧵] The drama around XLS-30 (XRPL-AMM) has reached an all-time high.



But you still have no idea what's going on, don't you?



Here is a compilation of every objective argument I could find that makes current UNL-validators hesitant to vote in favor of XLS-30. 👇 pic.twitter.com/G9aHAnpGTE — Krippenreiter (@krippenreiter) October 22, 2023

First of all, there is no deadline for XRPL proposals: unlike Ethereum's EIPs, they should be forcefully removed to be dropped. As such, "Yays" can be submitted for a long period of time.

Also, the immediate activation of rippled 1.12.0 might hurt the blockchain integrity in XRP Ledger. To start with, 206 nodes will lose the synchronization immediately upon activation of the proposal. "The critical pathfinding bug" recently disclosed in the XRPL software build is one more concern of developers.

Then, once AMMs are enabled, the network state can be immediately flooded with badly written scripts, both intentional and occasional. Dangerous front-running opportunities will also be unlocked by rippled 1.12.0 activation.

As covered by U.Today previously, XRP Ledger AMM proposal is in the spotlight for developers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts in Q4, 2023. It might bring XRPL to the elite club of DeFi-centric blockchains.

"Canary network" launch might be answer

Also, representatives of the XRPL community warned of some unknown vulnerabilities of its design; they are unknown because they only become noticeable after a specific length of time has passed and certain stress tests have been performed.

Last but not least, there is a number of questions about recent third-party security audits. At least one of them missed a critical bug.

As such, the activation of XLS-30 might put the network in danger. Some enthusiasts of the blockchain even proposed the rollout of a specific "canary network" for experiments with such massive upgrades in the future.