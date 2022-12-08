XRP Will Become Available for Purchases by Fiat in UK and France: Details

Thu, 12/08/2022 - 12:10
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Xumm Wallet announces expansion of its XRP ramp solutions, with plans already in place for UK and France
XRP Will Become Available for Purchases by Fiat in UK and France: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The ability to buy and sell XRP for fiat currencies will soon be available in France and the United Kingdom. This was announced by the official Twitter account of Xumm Wallet, which is implementing on- and off-ramp solutions in its XRPL-built app. Such functionality has recently become available to users in the Netherlands.

Xumm's plans are to go global, according to the announcement. The wallet team plans to achieve this with the help of its partners, BTC Direct and Banxa, where the former is responsible for development in the European part of the world. Banxa, on the other hand, covers a little more of the world and is already available in Asia, Europe and America.

Also interesting is a comment from the chief developer of Xumm Wallet and XRPL in general, Wietse Wind, about MoonPay, a well-known crypto-fiat payment solution provider. According to Wind, MoonPay will not appear in Xumm Wallet as it does not meet the standards, and the compliance officer also rejected it.

Related
Are XRP & XRPL Centralized? Ripple Executives Argue

Inside options

For those who do not want to directly exchange XRP into fiat but are looking for a safe haven within the XRPL ecosystem, their own stablecoin, USDS, should be launching soon. The option to create and redeem USDS is already available both on the partner website, Stably, and in the Xumm Wallet.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

