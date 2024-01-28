What's Next for XRP Price? Analyst Shares Surprising Prediction

Advertisement

Matthew Dixon, CEO of the analytics platform Evai, believes that the XRP digital currency might experience a slight dip before gaining momentum for a higher push.

The controversial XRP-affiliated token is currently changing hands at $0.52.

A closer look at XRP's price chart

The XRP price chart has revealed a narrative of resilience and potential. After a period of fluctuation, the price appears to be consolidating, which often signals a preparation for the next significant price movement.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator used to gauge the speed and change of price movements, is currently sitting below the overbought territory.

We may fall back just a little before we should get another push higher on #XRP pic.twitter.com/Le0J9w6wcV — Matthew Dixon - CEO Evai (@mdtrade) January 28, 2024

This positioning suggests there's room for upward movement without immediate concerns of being overextended.

Additionally, the 24-hour trading volume has remained robust, indicating sustained interest from traders.

XRP's current chart performance

Currently trading at $0.52, XRP has shown stability within a 24-hour range, with a high of $0.5356.

The market capitalization stands at an impressive $28.78 billion, which allows the cryptocurrency to occupy the sixth place by market cap.

Over the past thirty days, the journey of XRP through the crypto markets has been nothing short of a roller coaster, as evidenced by its price movements and trading volumes. Kicking off the new year on a bullish note, XRP's price hovered around $0.629, boasting a market cap that was tipping the scales at a hefty $34 billion. The enthusiasm was palpable, with traders pushing the volume to a staggering $3.2 billion early in January.

However, the bullish winds didn't last. Mid-month, XRP's price took a nosedive, touching a monthly low of $0.5137.

Despite this, the digital asset didn't stay down for long. It clawed back, ending the month near the $0.53 mark, mirroring the resilience it's known for in the crypto community. Trading volumes, while lower than at the start of the month, remained consistently high.