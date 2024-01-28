Advertisement
What's Next for XRP Price? Analyst Shares Surprising Prediction

Alex Dovbnya
XRP holds steady as Evai CEO predicts an upcoming price push
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Matthew Dixon, CEO of the analytics platform Evai,  believes that the XRP digital currency might experience a slight dip before gaining momentum for a higher push. 

The controversial XRP-affiliated token is currently changing hands at $0.52.  

A closer look at XRP's price chart

The XRP price chart has revealed a narrative of resilience and potential. After a period of fluctuation, the price appears to be consolidating, which often signals a preparation for the next significant price movement. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator used to gauge the speed and change of price movements, is currently sitting below the overbought territory. 

This positioning suggests there's room for upward movement without immediate concerns of being overextended. 

Additionally, the 24-hour trading volume has remained robust, indicating sustained interest from traders.

XRP's current chart performance

Currently trading at $0.52, XRP has shown stability within a 24-hour range, with a high of $0.5356. 

The market capitalization stands at an impressive $28.78 billion, which allows the cryptocurrency to occupy the sixth place by market cap.  

Over the past thirty days, the journey of XRP through the crypto markets has been nothing short of a roller coaster, as evidenced by its price movements and trading volumes. Kicking off the new year on a bullish note, XRP's price hovered around $0.629, boasting a market cap that was tipping the scales at a hefty $34 billion. The enthusiasm was palpable, with traders pushing the volume to a staggering $3.2 billion early in January.

However, the bullish winds didn't last. Mid-month, XRP's price took a nosedive, touching a monthly low of $0.5137.

Despite this, the digital asset didn't stay down for long. It clawed back, ending the month near the $0.53 mark, mirroring the resilience it's known for in the crypto community. Trading volumes, while lower than at the start of the month, remained consistently high. 

#XRP Price Prediction
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

