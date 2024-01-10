Advertisement
AD

Ripple's Chief Lawyer Sets 4-Day Deadline for Fake Bitcoin ETF Approval Explanation

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty gives SEC four-day deadline for clarifying fake Bitcoin ETF approval
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 10:14
Ripple's Chief Lawyer Sets 4-Day Deadline for Fake Bitcoin ETF Approval Explanation
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a stunning turn of events, the SEC faced a major security breach on its official X account on Tuesday. A post falsely claimed that the regulator had greenlit the launch of the spot Bitcon ETF. However, Chairman Gary Gensler promptly clarified that no approval had been granted, and the misleading post, since deleted, was the work of an unauthorized user.

Advertisement

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

Stuart Alderoty, Chief Legal Officer at Ripple, responded to the incident, emphasizing that, per SEC rules, the nature and scope of the security breach, along with its impact on the market, must be disclosed within four days. He also attached a link to the SEC's rules on cybersecurity risk management and incident disclosure, underlining the importance of transparency in assessing, identifying and preventing such cybersecurity threats.

Alderoty's urgency stems from the SEC's own commitment to disclose material cybersecurity incidents promptly. The recently adopted rules, brought in by Gensler, require registrants to disclose any material cybersecurity incident and describe its nature, scope, timing and impact within four business days of determining its significance. Notably, disclosure may be delayed only if immediate disclosure poses a substantial risk to national security or public safety.

Related
Ripple CEO Slams Elon Musk’s X for Ignoring XRP Scams

Back then, the SEC chairman, reflecting on the adoption of these rules, emphasized the need for consistent and comparable cybersecurity disclosure to benefit investors, companies and markets.

The focus now shifts to the SEC's response within the four-day deadline, as Ripple's chief lawyer sets the stage for a thorough explanation of the fake Bitcoin ETF approval incident that sent shockwaves through the crypto community.

#Ripple News #XRP News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
2024/01/10 11:33
XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
2024/01/10 11:33
Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
2024/01/10 11:33
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
B2Core V4 is Here with More Integrations and Elevated Customer Experience
Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP May Reverse Bearish Course If This Key Event Plays Out
Ethereum Whale Snaps up 4,677 ETH in Bold Bet: Details
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Show all