XRP to Be Listed by Japanese Exchange TAOTAO on Sep 22, Following Merge with SBI VC Trade

Sun, 09/12/2021 - 10:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
Japanese crypto exchange TAOTAO to start XRP trading in ten days; the exchange has recently merged with SBI VC Trade – an exchange belonging to a major Ripple partner
While major US-based exchange Coinbase refuses to resume XRP trading after suspending it at the start of the year, a major Japanese exchange is going to start trading the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency.

According to News.Yahoo Japan, on September 22, Japanese crypto exchange TAOTAO after 16.00 local time plans to add XRP to the list of cryptocurrencies traded on it.

Trading will be launched after the maintenance of the platform on that day. The exchange offers trading pairs based on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Besides, on September 1, the managing company of TAOTAO (Tao Tao, Ltd) merged with SBI VC Trade – a crypto exchange affiliated to the SBI Group – a major partner of Ripple Labs in Japan.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

