XRP to Be Listed by Japanese Exchange TAOTAO on Sep 22, Following Merge with SBI VC Trade

While major US-based exchange Coinbase refuses to resume XRP trading after suspending it at the start of the year, a major Japanese exchange is going to start trading the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency.
#Japanese crypto exchange TAOTAO will be relishing #XRP from 22nd of September!
According to News.Yahoo Japan, on September 22, Japanese crypto exchange TAOTAO after 16.00 local time plans to add XRP to the list of cryptocurrencies traded on it.
Trading will be launched after the maintenance of the platform on that day. The exchange offers trading pairs based on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.
Besides, on September 1, the managing company of TAOTAO (Tao Tao, Ltd) merged with SBI VC Trade – a crypto exchange affiliated to the SBI Group – a major partner of Ripple Labs in Japan.