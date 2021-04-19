SBI Financial Giant Offers XRP as Bonus for Acquiring Tokens in Its Upcoming STO

Mon, 04/19/2021 - 07:25
Yuri Molchan
Major Ripple partner in Japan, SBI, offers its customers bonus payouts in XRP if they take part in the company’s new security token offering
SBI Financial Giant Offers XRP as Bonus for Acquiring Tokens in Its Upcoming STO
In his recent tweet, Yoshitaka Kitao, the chief of the SBI group, has shared a link to the press release of the company regarding SBI's new offering partly related to XRP.

SBI Group headquartered in Tokyo intends to conduct an STO (security token offering) of its digital corporate bonds on April 20. The company will be giving a bonus in XRP to investors.

The quantity of XRP given away will be equal to the amount of digital securities purchased by each investor.

The security tokens for the offering will be launched on blockchain platform Ibet.

Ripple to Make ODL Metrics Available for Institutions and Individual Clients

Earlier this year, U.Today reported that the financial group had offered end-year bonuses in XRP to its shareholders.

Those who own a minimum of 100 SBI shares will be entitled to 2,500 yen worth of XRP (equal to $23). The precise amount of XRP tokens given away will be determined based on the XRP price on June 30.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

