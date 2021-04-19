SBI Financial Giant Offers XRP as Bonus for Acquiring Tokens in Its Upcoming STO

Major Ripple partner in Japan, SBI, offers its customers bonus payouts in XRP if they take part in the company’s new security token offering

In his recent tweet, Yoshitaka Kitao, the chief of the SBI group, has shared a link to the press release of the company regarding SBI's new offering partly related to XRP.

Image via Twitter

SBI Group headquartered in Tokyo intends to conduct an STO (security token offering) of its digital corporate bonds on April 20. The company will be giving a bonus in XRP to investors.

The quantity of XRP given away will be equal to the amount of digital securities purchased by each investor.

The security tokens for the offering will be launched on blockchain platform Ibet.

Earlier this year, U.Today reported that the financial group had offered end-year bonuses in XRP to its shareholders.

Those who own a minimum of 100 SBI shares will be entitled to 2,500 yen worth of XRP (equal to $23). The precise amount of XRP tokens given away will be determined based on the XRP price on June 30.