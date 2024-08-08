XRP Skyrockets 566% in Volume Amid Huge Ripple Win

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP price rally is not slowing down as it continues to generate more momentum. Moreover, the trading activity is also surging as investors are jumping on the XRP bandwagon. As this bullish momentum has emerged amid Ripple’s huge win in the SEC case, it is likely that more gains are in the cards.

The value of XRP, as of writing this article, has surged 19.55% to $0.6176. Seeing the sustained momentum, it is expected that the coin is eyeing the $0.70 price level. While many think it is a long shot, XRP has already defied all the odds, so it will not come as a surprise if the coin achieves this momentous price level.

XRP price gets boost from traders

Moreover, XRP is getting strong support from traders during this time. As per data from CoinGlass, the trading volume of the coin has surged 566.18% in the last 24 hours. It is currently standing at a whopping $13.54 billion level. But this is not it. The Ripple-associated coin has also soared 49.17% in its open interest (OI) during this time.

Currently at the $718.52 million level, this rising OI suggests that traders are increasing their positions on XRP. While it can also lead to increased volatility, the support from traders indicates that more price gains are coming from here. The XRP price is already up 41.66% in the last 30 days, and these gains came at a time when the broader market crashed.