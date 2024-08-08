    XRP Skyrockets 566% in Volume Amid Huge Ripple Win

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP experiencing intense trading activity as bullish sentiment prevails
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 12:50
    XRP Skyrockets 566% in Volume Amid Huge Ripple Win
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP price rally is not slowing down as it continues to generate more momentum. Moreover, the trading activity is also surging as investors are jumping on the XRP bandwagon. As this bullish momentum has emerged amid Ripple’s huge win in the SEC case, it is likely that more gains are in the cards.

    Advertisement

    The value of XRP, as of writing this article, has surged 19.55% to $0.6176. Seeing the sustained momentum, it is expected that the coin is eyeing the $0.70 price level. While many think it is a long shot, XRP has already defied all the odds, so it will not come as a surprise if the coin achieves this momentous price level.

    XRP price gets boost from traders

    Moreover, XRP is getting strong support from traders during this time. As per data from CoinGlass, the trading volume of the coin has surged 566.18% in the last 24 hours. It is currently standing at a whopping $13.54 billion level. But this is not it. The Ripple-associated coin has also soared 49.17% in its open interest (OI) during this time.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted

    Currently at the $718.52 million level, this rising OI suggests that traders are increasing their positions on XRP. While it can also lead to increased volatility, the support from traders indicates that more price gains are coming from here. The XRP price is already up 41.66% in the last 30 days, and these gains came at a time when the broader market crashed.

    This means that XRP is in a strong bull run and it can manage a more sustained rally. Another bullish development for the coin is Ripple’s latest victory in the regulatory scenario. U.Today has previously reported about this huge update, which is likely to inject more bullish momentum in the market. Overall, XRP is getting support from everywhere, and the broader sentiment is positive.

    #Ripple News #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 12:45
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 12:28
    Barely 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are We Ready?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 566% in Volume Amid Huge Ripple Win
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: SOL 'Clear Winner' Against ETH
    Barely 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are We Ready?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD