    XRP Skyrockets 1,868% in Liquidations Amid Crypto Bloodbath

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP witnesses massive surge in liquidations amid bloodbath on broader crypto market
    Wed, 10/04/2024 - 15:10
    XRP Skyrockets 1,868% in Liquidations Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Amid a chaotic period for cryptocurrencies, XRP has emerged as a focal point of attention, experiencing a staggering surge in liquidations within a short span. Recent hours have witnessed an unprecedented increase in the liquidation of positions in XRP, as the broader crypto market grapples with substantial losses.

    XRP Alert: Single Whale Snaps up 32 Million XRP on Major Korean Exchange

    CoinGlass data reveals a stark picture, with liquidations of XRP positions soaring to $986,530 in just the past four hours alone. Alarmingly, a staggering 99.38% of these liquidations represent long positions, indicating a significant exodus of bullish sentiment. The intensity of liquidations intensified further within the last hour, witnessing a notable spike of 1,868%, totalling $933.73.

    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Delving deeper into the statistics shows a distressing trend. Over a 12-hour period, liquidations skyrocketed to a staggering $1.61 million, with short positions accounting for a mere $166,420. 

    In the broader scope of 24 hours, XRP derivatives liquidations reached a staggering $2.73 million, with a whopping 90.5% of the liquidated positions representing longs and only 9.5% being shorts. The numbers paint a grim picture for XRP bulls, who faced significant setbacks within the past day.

    Ripple CTO Clears Controversy Around XRP and Ripple Naming

    Simultaneously, XRP's price trajectory has mirrored this tumultuous activity on the market. Following a bullish trend throughout the preceding day, XRP abruptly reversed course, witnessing a 3.31% decline in value. This downturn brought the price to $0.587, a seemingly modest drop that nonetheless proved sufficient to trigger liquidations amounting to nearly a million dollars within a single hour.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis
    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

