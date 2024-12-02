Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP Sees Record-Breaking $95 Million in Fund Flows as XRP ETF Hype Surges

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP sees explosive 690% surge in fund inflows as XRP ETF hype soars
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 15:55
    XRP Sees Record-Breaking $95 Million in Fund Flows as XRP ETF Hype Surges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a week full of ups and downs for digital assets, XRP stole the spotlight with a whopping $95 million in inflows, marking the highest weekly total ever recorded by CoinShares for investment products based on this popular cryptocurrency. This 621% week-over-week increase is a great example of how the token is attracting more and more attention, especially as financial market participants are talking more and more about U.S.-based ETFs on XRP.

    Advertisement

    It is worth noting that digital asset investment products attracted a total of $270 million in inflows last week, which is quite remarkable in the broader context of the crypto market. 

    Related
    $500 Million Liquidation Chaos Crowns XRP, HBAR and IOTA as Top Winners
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 12:12
    $500 Million Liquidation Chaos Crowns XRP, HBAR and IOTA as Top Winners
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Expert Trader Breaks Silence on What Happened in 2017
    MicroStrategy Buys $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    ‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge

    But it was the performance of XRP that really caught people's attention. It is now the third largest digital asset by market capitalization, valued at over $135 billion. XRP's price is up to $2.50, which is a nearly 400% increase since last month, and that is fueling even more interest in the asset.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    Bitcoin, despite its dominant status, had a contrasting week with $457 million in outflows, which experts say was due to profit taking after reaching the symbolic $100,000 price level. 

    Ethereum also made headlines by securing $634 million in inflows, reaching a year-to-date record of $2.2 billion and surpassing its 2021 peak. With all this in mind, it is even more impressive how much XRP is attracting investment.

    Related
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 10:12
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As mentioned above, much of this growth can be attributed to what's happening in the ETF space. With companies like WisdomTree, 21Shares and Canary Capital filing with the SEC for an XRP ETF, it looks like it is getting closer to becoming a reality.

    WisdomTree's filing, with the Bank of New York Mellon as the trust's administrator, is particularly noteworthy. There is also excitement around combination crypto ETFs from Bitwise and other firms that include XRP with other major coins.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 15:45
    XRP Price Hits $2 in Epic Bullish Move; 1,003,000,000 SHIB Burned in Single Hour; Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 15:33
    Hedera (HBAR) Skyrockets 40% as Golden Cross Emerges: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudzy Introduces Privacy-Focused VPS Hosting with Cryptocurrency Payment Options
    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Sees Record-Breaking $95 Million in Fund Flows as XRP ETF Hype Surges
    XRP Price Hits $2 in Epic Bullish Move; 1,003,000,000 SHIB Burned in Single Hour; Raoul Pal Issues Mega-Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Hedera (HBAR) Skyrockets 40% as Golden Cross Emerges: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD