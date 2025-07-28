XRP Rockets 366,941% in Abnormal Bull Liquidations in Hourly Bloodbath

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP price is on a bullish tear, surging more than 2.5% over the past day. However, on the hourly chart, XRP experienced abnormal liquidations on crypto derivatives platforms.

XRP long traders record huge losses

According to CoinGlass data, total XRP liquidations over the past hour totaled $803,388.84. Surprisingly, long traders experienced almost the entire concentration of liquidation volume.

Long position holders saw liquidations reaching $803,170, while shorts came in at $218.84. This variation translated to a liquidation imbalance of 366,941%. Simply explained, investors who bet on short positions experienced minimal losses compared to long holders.

The sell-off occurred while XRP moved from a local dip of $3.10 to reclaim the $3.20 level. As of press time, the XRP price was trading at $3.26, up 2.56% over the past day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Additionally, the daily trading volume increased by 62.7% to $6.6 billion. This spike suggests investors are interested in accumulating the coin, with potential for further rallies.

Spike in XRP whale activity

The latest rally in the XRP price comes amid rising activity from whale investors. As reported by U.Today, a mysterious whale opened a massive 5,175,112 position on XRP.

The whale entered three positions in a row at around $3.20 on Hyperliquid, totaling $16.62 million, with 2x isolated leverage.

Before this transaction, blockchain data tracker Whale Alert spotted over $53.4 million worth of XRP transferred to Coinbase.

The transfer comes amid cautious market sentiment and low volumes for XRP. The coin experienced a mixed performance over the last week, attempting to stabilize after a price drop.

Popular on-chain analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales purchased XRP at a dip, accumulating over 130 million XRP within a 24-hour period.