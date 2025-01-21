XRP Reaches Six-Million-Holder Milestone; What It Means

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has hit a historic milestone of six million holders. According to XRPL Services statistics, there are 6,005,155 accounts on XRP Ledger, which is continuously increasing. These accounts contain 62,248,702,727 XRP, whereas 3,218 addresses have zero XRP balances.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain known for its unique consensus mechanism. Unlike proof-of-work systems, XRPL’s consensus algorithm ensures faster transaction finality while reducing costs, making it suited for financial applications. This latest milestone of six million accounts highlights the adoption of the XRPL for financial and transactional purposes.

XRP has recently gained traction, skyrocketing in price and holder count. On Jan. 16, Santiment reported that there were 511,430 more nonempty XRP wallets than two months ago.

XRP price skyrockets

XRP traded around $0.50 in early November 2024. Since then, the token has increased by more than 500% to a current price of $3.13, ranking the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and surpassing the stablecoin Tether (USDT).

Thanks to its recent rally, XRP reached a high of $3.40 on Thursday, a level not seen in seven years, in 2018.

As of writing time, XRP is up more than 20% for the week, outperforming the bulk of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization — though Solana is now showing considerably bigger weekly gains.

Some of the demand for XRP is due to the increased anticipation of an XRP ETF. According to a recent forecast by JP Morgan analysts, if approved, an XRP ETF might attract billions of dollars in investment.