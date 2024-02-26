Advertisement
AD

XRP Reserves Skyrocket: Major Exchange Adds 44.9 Million More XRP

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
OKX reports remarkable surge, adding 44.9 million XRP tokens to its reserves in just one month
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 12:36
XRP Reserves Skyrocket: Major Exchange Adds 44.9 Million More XRP
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

OKX, the renowned global crypto exchange, has revealed staggering figures regarding its reserves in the latest monthly proof-of-reserves audit. The report, released today, highlighted a notable surge in XRP reserves, marking a significant milestone for the exchange.

Advertisement

As of Feb. 21, OKX's reserves not only exceeded the industry standard for leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and USDC but also showcased an exceptional increase in reserves for XRP. The exchange reported an additional 44.9 million XRP added to its reserves over the past month alone, bringing the total to an impressive 250.958 million tokens.

Related
Ripple CTO Doesn't Expect XRP Price Volatility to Drop

This surge in reserves reflects OKX's commitment to ensuring robust backing for its users' XRP holdings, with the exchange now boasting reserves estimated at 259,587,408 XRP, equivalent to approximately $137.58 million. Such substantial reserves underscore OKX's pivotal role in facilitating global crypto trading and reinforcing confidence among XRP holders utilizing the platform.

The disclosure of these excess reserves not only highlights OKX's dedication to maintaining financial integrity but also sheds light on the ongoing evolution of the crypto landscape. The surge in XRP reserves signifies growing demand and interest in the digital asset, further solidifying its position on the market.

Related
Scam Alert: XRP Competitor Hedera (HBAR) Warns About Fake Airdrop

However, amid these impressive figures, it is crucial to acknowledge a fundamental principle in the crypto sphere: "Not your keys - not your crypto." This serves as a reminder of the importance of individual control over one's assets, emphasizing the need for users to exercise caution and diligence in managing their investments.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 1,701% Netflow Surge, But There's Catch
2024/02/26 12:33
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 1,701% Netflow Surge, But There's Catch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Can Ethereum (ETH) Reach $4,000 This Cycle?
2024/02/26 12:33
Can Ethereum (ETH) Reach $4,000 This Cycle?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image $64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
2024/02/26 12:33
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Reserves Skyrocket: Major Exchange Adds 44.9 Million More XRP
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 1,701% Netflow Surge, But There's Catch
Can Ethereum (ETH) Reach $4,000 This Cycle?
Show all