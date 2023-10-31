Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

XRP Metric Sees 94% Jump as Traders Take Bets on Price

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP price sees sharp spike as traders make moves
Tue, 10/31/2023 - 14:11
XRP Metric Sees 94% Jump as Traders Take Bets on Price
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of XRP, the fifth largest cryptocurrency, suddenly jumped as much as 10% within an hour as traders continued to place bets.

The price jump caught the attention of the XRP community; however, the exact reason for the spike remains unknown.

XRP enthusiast and attorney Jeremy Hogan observed XRP decoupling from Bitcoin. This is because Bitcoin was down 0.13% in the last 24 hours, while XRP rose nearly 10% within this time frame.

As traders placed bullish bets on the XRP price, trading volumes increased by 145%. In the last 24 hours, 3.55 billion XRP, or $2.15 billion, were traded, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Trading volume, or the total number of units swapped between buyers and sellers, may indicate investment positioning.

Increased volatility, in general, leads to increased trading volumes in any market, as experienced traders buy and sell huge quantities to maximize gains.

Related
XRP up 64% in Year, What Might Push It Further?

Similarly, the increase in XRP's volume may have been triggered by investors wishing to acquire XRP at its current price in expectation of the price advance continuing.

Following days of losses, XRP initiated a rebound from its Oct. 27 low of $0.533. XRP surpassed the $0.586 level that had stalled its growth in the previous week and months while climbing.

With this barrier easily surmounted, XRP bulls took aim at the next target at $0.62, where an impediment was met.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 9.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.60, after previously reaching highs of $0.62 in today's trading.

#XRP News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu Sees Epic 455% On-Chain Spike But Struggles to Erase Another Zero From SHIB Price
2023/10/31 14:11
Shiba Inu Sees Epic 455% On-Chain Spike But Struggles to Erase Another Zero From SHIB Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Indicates What's Next for L2s and Bridges
2023/10/31 14:11
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Indicates What's Next for L2s and Bridges
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Trillions of SHIB Moved After Shytoshi Kusama Sent Cryptic Message to SHIB Army
2023/10/31 14:11
Trillions of SHIB Moved After Shytoshi Kusama Sent Cryptic Message to SHIB Army
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD