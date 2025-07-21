XRP Price Prediction for July 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep getting the rates of most of the coins to new peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.78% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local resistance of $3.58. If bulls hold the gained initiative, one can expect a blast to the $3.60-$3.65 zone shortly.

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is testing the resistance of $3.5495. If the daily candle closes above that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $3.80 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the price has broken the resistance of $3.40. Until it is above that mark, ongoing growth remains the most likely scenario. In this case, traders may witness a new all-time high from XRP soon.

XRP is trading at $3.5512 at press time.