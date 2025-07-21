Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for July 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 12:34
    Has rate of XRP found reversal zone yet?
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Bulls keep getting the rates of most of the coins to new peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 0.78% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local resistance of $3.58. If bulls hold the gained initiative, one can expect a blast to the $3.60-$3.65 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is testing the resistance of $3.5495. If the daily candle closes above that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $3.80 area. 

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price has broken the resistance of $3.40. Until it is above that mark, ongoing growth remains the most likely scenario. In this case, traders may witness a new all-time high from XRP soon.

    XRP is trading at $3.5512 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
