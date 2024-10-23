XRP Price Prediction for October 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are becoming more powerful, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.73% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.5231. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a bounce back to the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP keeps falling. However, one should pay attention to the candle's closure.

If it happens far from its low, there is a chance to see a reversal, followed by a move to the $0.5350-$0.54 area.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the bar closes around current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the support level of $0.5026 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5282 at press time.