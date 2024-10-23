Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for October 23

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may fall of XRP last?
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 15:06
    XRP Price Prediction for October 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are becoming more powerful, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.73% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.5231. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a bounce back to the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP keeps falling. However, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 22
    Tue, 10/22/2024 - 16:02
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens far from its low, there is a chance to see a reversal, followed by a move to the $0.5350-$0.54 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the bar closes around current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the support level of $0.5026 soon.

    XRP is trading at $0.5282 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 23, 2024 - 15:04
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Decentralization Project to Welcome Major Update: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 23, 2024 - 14:55
    Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Price Speculation, Samson Mow Explains How Government Can 'Confiscate' Your BTC, SHIB May Form Golden Cross in 10 Days: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zyfi Announces the Launch of Their Public Sale for All Native Account Abstraction Believers
    As Zebu Live Concludes, Steven Bartlett and Dr Lisa Cameron MP Call for Action To Make the UK a Global Web3 Innovation Hub
    LBank x 7 Meme Projects: Don't Miss the Halloween Campaign with $7,000 in Prizes
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for October 23
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Decentralization Project to Welcome Major Update: Details
    Ripple CTO Addresses XRP Price Speculation, Samson Mow Explains How Government Can 'Confiscate' Your BTC, SHIB May Form Golden Cross in 10 Days: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD