    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for October 22

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has upward move of DOGE ended yet?
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 16:02
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.32% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is going down after a breakout of the local support level of $0.1404. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.1350 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the support of $0.1372. If the candle closes near it or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.13-$0.1350 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the previous candle high of $0.1437.

    If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $0.13 area by the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1403 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

