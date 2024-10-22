DOGE Price Prediction for October 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.32% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is going down after a breakout of the local support level of $0.1404. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.1350 range.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the support of $0.1372. If the candle closes near it or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.13-$0.1350 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the previous candle high of $0.1437.

If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $0.13 area by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1403 at press time.