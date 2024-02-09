Advertisement
XRP Price Jumps 7% as Bulls Try to Recover Lost Ground

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP price has printed massive recovery as it looks to amass lost valuations
Fri, 9/02/2024 - 13:22
With the recovery in the broader crypto ecosystem, XRP is sailing the tides to new coasts. The cryptocurrency activated its rebound mode after soaring as high as 3.4% in the past 24 hours to $0.522. Over the trailing seven-day period, XRP has jumped by more than 7%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This recovery means a lot for XRP bulls and its broader community of HODLers as the need to recover lost ground remains the key pursuit. Over the past six months, XRP has traded far below its core rivals. The price of the asset has dropped by 17.07% over the past six months, with related losses inked in the three-month and monthly time frames.

While it is too early to determine how ambitious this current resurgence will be, there is a need to return to winning ways. Many XRP proponents have lost confidence in the prospects of the coin after failing to retest the $0.8 price level it traded at following the ruling on its status by Judge Analisa Torres in July last year.

At the moment, combating its current headwinds remains a key goal for the coin, including fending off any form of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) as it concerns its security.

XRP advances in network milestone

With more than five million monthly active users, XRP and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) have continued to hit significant milestones across the board.

Besides the regularly updated XRP Ledger, which recently welcomed the Clawback feature on its mainnet, the protocol is currently focused on ushering in the next wave of layer-2 scaling solutions to further advance its influence.

This goal has led to the emergence of Evernode (EVRS) and the Xahau Sidechain, both of which are expected to pioneer the next massive innovation boom on the XRP Ledger protocol.

#XRP
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

