Ripple CTO Missed Out on This Stock Following XRP Ruling

Sat, 07/15/2023 - 09:38
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ripple CTO David Schwartz bemoans not buying Coinbase stock after XRP ruling
Ripple CTO Missed Out on This Stock Following XRP Ruling
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has revealed he failed to take advantage of Coinbase's stock after the highly favorable XRP ruling in which Judge Torres declared the digital currency is not an investment security.

The popular Ripple executive took to his Twitter handle and said the first thing he should have done was buy the shares of the American crypto exchange, something he apparently regretted not doing seeing the immense growth the stock printed following the verdict.

Related
Ripple's Chief Lawyer Roasts SEC After Epic Victory

Why Coinbase?

With many American publicly traded companies linked to the broader digital currency ecosystem, the regret on Coinbase's stock has a broadly deeper reason. This is because the trading firm stands to benefit immensely from the XRP ruling, seeing it is defending itself against a slew of charges levied against it by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Experts have alleged that Ripple's significant win against the SEC with the ruling that XRP is not a security has somewhat decimated the market regulator's argument against the crypto trading firm. The SEC has alleged that Coinbase supported the trading of unregistered securities, while also assuming a multiple role of securities broker and clearing house.

The Ripple lawsuit and the decision from Judge Torres set a crucial precedent that crypto legal experts are convinced will shape the fate of many other lawsuits in the American digital currency ecosystem.

Related
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Could Lose Case Only on These Key Grounds, Legal Expert Says

Coinbase also benefited from the XRP ruling in that it relisted the digital currency for trading on its platform with a massive retail buyup of the coin subsequently.

Redeeming time

While the tweet from the Ripple CTO is one of the many he sends out daily, it remains unclear whether or not he will eventually buy the Coinbase stock as the potential to top the 18% growth it has picked in the past five days has a tendency of multiplying as the case evolves in the near future.

#ripple #Coinbase
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image SHIB Leader Kusama Marks Coming 'Worldpaper' Launch With Celebratory Tweet
07/15/2023 - 08:48
SHIB Leader Kusama Marks Coming 'Worldpaper' Launch With Celebratory Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Writer Says: Buy Bitcoin as US 'Debt Ceiling' Gets Removed
07/15/2023 - 08:17
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Writer Says: Buy Bitcoin as US 'Debt Ceiling' Gets Removed
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP's Momentum Fades as Price Plunges 16%
07/14/2023 - 20:30
XRP's Momentum Fades as Price Plunges 16%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya