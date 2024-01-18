Advertisement
XRP Price Expects Setback If This Comes True

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP's future hangs in balance as it faces critical crossroads – a make-or-break moment at $0.55 support level - warns analyst Ali Martinez
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 16:15
In a recent analysis by renowned analyst Ali Martinez, a dire prediction has been made for the future of XRP, suggesting a potential crash if a crucial support level is breached. Martinez points out that the cryptocurrency is currently struggling to maintain its position at the critical $0.55 support level. 

According to the analyst, failure to uphold this support could trigger a sell-off scenario, potentially sending XRP tumbling toward $0.34.

Examining the attached chart provided by Martinez, it becomes evident that XRP has faced challenges since early November. Despite attempts to overcome trend resistance within the parallel channel, the cryptocurrency has steadily moved toward its lower boundary, experiencing a significant loss of over 21.5% to date. The chart paints a clear picture of the downward trajectory, signaling a precarious situation for XRP.

Martinez warns that the fate of XRP hangs in the balance, emphasizing that if a buyer fails to intervene at the current level, the cryptocurrency may experience another substantial drop. According to the analyst's estimate, should the price spill over from the current support level, investors should brace themselves for a potential further decline of nearly 40%.

The analysis by Martinez serves as a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in the crypto space, with XRP's price facing a make-or-break moment that could shape its trajectory in the days to come. Holders are urged to closely monitor developments and brace themselves for a potentially tumultuous ride as XRP navigates this crucial crossroads.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

