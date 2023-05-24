XRP Price Analysis for May 24

Original U.Today article

The growth has not lasted for long, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

XRP has turned out to be less of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 2.25% since yesterday.

On the local time frame, the rate of XRP might have found support at $0.4459. Currently, traders should focus on the mark. If the bar closure happens far from it, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.4540 zone.

On the daily chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has once again tested the support at $0.4459. Bears have absorbed the recent local rise, which means that there are more chances to see a further downward move than growth.

All in all, closure below the important zone of $0.45 might be a prerequisite for a decline to the $0.44 area.

From the weekly chart, it is too early to make any predictions as the rate is far from the key levels. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price to the $0.48 zone and fix above it. Only in that case, one can expect a trend reversal.

XRP is trading at $0.4504 at press time.