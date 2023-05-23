SHIB Price Analysis for May 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears as the prices of coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of other coins, rising by 1.74%.

Image by TradingView

On the local time frame, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the support at $0.00000879. However, it is too early to think about buyers' dominance. It may happen only if the upward move continues to the interim mark of $0.000009 and fixes above it. Only in that case, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $0.00000918.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $0.00000914, which serves as resistance. If the daily bar closes far from it and below yesterday's peak at $0.00000902, the correction may lead to the test of the $0.00000880 zone.

A similar case can be seen from the midterm point of view; however, here, one should pay attention to the candle closure. If it occurs above the $0.00000892 level, buyers might seize the initiative and return the rate to the $0.00000950 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000891 at press time.