SHIB Price Analysis for May 23

Tue, 05/23/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can bounce back of SHIB last?
Bulls remain more powerful than bears as the prices of coins are rising.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of other coins, rising by 1.74%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local time frame, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the support at $0.00000879. However, it is too early to think about buyers' dominance. It may happen only if the upward move continues to the interim mark of $0.000009 and fixes above it. Only in that case, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $0.00000918.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $0.00000914, which serves as resistance. If the daily bar closes far from it and below yesterday's peak at $0.00000902, the correction may lead to the test of the $0.00000880 zone.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

A similar case can be seen from the midterm point of view; however, here, one should pay attention to the candle closure. If it occurs above the $0.00000892 level, buyers might seize the initiative and return the rate to the $0.00000950 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000891 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

